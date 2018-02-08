Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: James Maslow charms on new track 'Falling' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     12 hours ago in Music
Singer-songwriter James Maslow (from Big Time Rush fame) is back with his charming new track "Falling," which he released on January 26.
The new song by Maslow is refreshing, with a neat electronic dance music (EDM) vibe to it, which is destined to inspire his fans and listeners to get up and dance. The tune is sultry with a hypnotic drop to it. His vocals on "Falling" are breathy and calming.
As of February 2018, James Maslow is one of the 11 celebrities that are competing on the reality television series Celebrity Big Brother on CBS.
The Verdict
Overall, James Maslow has been on a roll lately. He has been giving his listening audience top-notch songs to look forward to, starting with his holiday tune "Christmas Beautiful," and the remix of "How I Like It." Equally noteworthy is his latest song "Falling," which earns two thumbs up. Well done.
"Falling" is available on iTunes, and on Amazon.
Read More: James Maslow sat down and chatted with me about his plans for 2018.
More about James Maslow, Falling, Song, Singersongwriter
 
Latest News
Top News
N. Korea confirms dismissal of top military general
At least 8,000 great white sharks off Australia coast: researchers
Philippines' Duterte cancels Canada Bell helicopter deal
Some porn sites use viewer's computer power to mine cryptocoins
Topless protest at high-society Vienna ball
Bitcoin price in recovery mode at over $8,000
Taiwan rescue workers pull more bodies from quake rubble
Digital transformation forecasts for Australian manufacturing
Indonesia pushes for gay, pre-marital sex ban
Danish prince cuts short Olympics visit to be with ill father