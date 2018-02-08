The new song by Maslow is refreshing, with a neat electronic dance music (EDM) vibe to it, which is destined to inspire his fans and listeners to get up and dance. The tune is sultry with a hypnotic drop to it. His vocals on "Falling" are breathy and calming.
As of February 2018, James Maslow is one of the 11 celebrities that are competing on the reality television series Celebrity Big Brother
on CBS.
The Verdict
Overall, James Maslow
has been on a roll lately. He has been giving his listening audience top-notch songs to look forward to, starting with his holiday tune "Christmas Beautiful
," and the remix of "How I Like It
." Equally noteworthy is his latest song "Falling," which earns two thumbs up. Well done.
