The song is uplifting, fun, with a neat echo effect to it. The TRIFØR remix of "How I Like It" deserves to be an anthem on dance-floors all over the world. The track's melodies and its drop are both addicting. Maslow's
vocals are rich, upbeat and rumbling, and it showcases his wide range as a versatile recording artist.
The Verdict
Overall, James Maslow
shines on the new TRIFØR remix of the title cut of his solo album. It garners an A rating. This track will resonate well with his fans and listeners, and those that enjoy electronic music. Maslow's voice was custom-made for the EDM genre, and the new direction that his music is going in seems very promising.
The TRIFØR remix of James Maslow's "How I Like It" is available on iTunes
.
.