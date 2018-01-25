Email
article imageReview: James Maslow amazing on new 'How I Like It' remix Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Singer-songwriter James Maslow (from Big Time Rush fame) is back stronger than ever with his infectious new remix for his track "How I Like It."
The song is uplifting, fun, with a neat echo effect to it. The TRIFØR remix of "How I Like It" deserves to be an anthem on dance-floors all over the world. The track's melodies and its drop are both addicting. Maslow's vocals are rich, upbeat and rumbling, and it showcases his wide range as a versatile recording artist.
The Verdict
Overall, James Maslow shines on the new TRIFØR remix of the title cut of his solo album. It garners an A rating. This track will resonate well with his fans and listeners, and those that enjoy electronic music. Maslow's voice was custom-made for the EDM genre, and the new direction that his music is going in seems very promising.
The TRIFØR remix of James Maslow's "How I Like It" is available on iTunes.
Read More: James Maslow sat down and chatted with me about his plans for the future.
