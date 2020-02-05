Country star Jake Owen soars on his latest radio single and music video for "Homemade" (released on Big Loud Records). Digital Journal has the scoop.
The lyrics of "Homemade" are heartwarming and it is a fitting tribute to the love story of his grandparents. Many fans and listeners can relate to its moving message.
"Homemade" was co-penned by Bobby Pinson, Drew Parker, Jared Mullins, and Ben Goldsmith. It is one of those songs that deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard Hot Country charts. It is one of Owen's best vocal performances to date. This song resonated well with his New York fans at the "Up Close and Country" event at Chelsea Music Hall, presented by New York's Country 94.7.
The Verdict
Overall, Jake Owen charms on his latest single and music video for "Homemade." It is filled with raw emotions and it garners an A rating.
"Homemade" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about country star Jake Owen and "Homemade," check out his official website and his Facebook page.