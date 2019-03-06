Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music Sony Red Music recording artist Jake Miller is back with his new music video for his single "Wait For You." Digital Journal has the scoop. Fans that enjoyed the song can check out Jake Miller and his piano-driven, stripped down, acoustic version in the following YouTube video. In support of his new single and forthcoming EP, Miller will be embarking on his "Wait For You" headlining tour this spring, which will begin on April 11 in Las Vegas, with the first show at the Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. His special musical guests on this tour will be The Verdict Overall, Jake Miller's new single and music video for "Wait For You" are both a breath of fresh air. It showcases his constant growth and evolution as a contemporary recording artist. "Wait For You" garners an A rating. To learn more about Jake Miller and "Wait For You," check out his Miller's vocals are smooth, crisp and sultry on " Wait For You ." It has a catchy beat to it, coupled with an addicting melody. This is a song that the fans will want to hear in a live setting due to its vivacious and upbeat nature. Miller knows his audience and knows how to give them what they want: good music.Fans that enjoyed the song can check out Jake Miller and his piano-driven, stripped down, acoustic version in the following YouTube video.In support of his new single and forthcoming EP, Miller will be embarking on his "Wait For You" headlining tour this spring, which will begin on April 11 in Las Vegas, with the first show at the Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. His special musical guests on this tour will be Logan Henderson (of Big Time Rush fame) and Just Seconds Apart, which will serve as his opening acts. On April 28, Miller will be performing at Irving Plaza in New York City.Overall, Jake Miller's new single and music video for "Wait For You" are both a breath of fresh air. It showcases his constant growth and evolution as a contemporary recording artist. "Wait For You" garners an A rating.To learn more about Jake Miller and "Wait For You," check out his official website and Facebook page More about jake miller, wait for you, Music, Video, logan henderson jake miller wait for you Music Video logan henderson