Singer-songwriter Jake Miller released his new single "Ocean Away," via RED MUSIC, which is the quintessential song for the summer. Miller remarked that "Ocean Away" is a tune about love so strong that could never be affected by distance. He shared that as a traveling entertainer, he is touring all year long, so this song has been a major theme in his life. "No matter where I go, I am always just a phone call away, whether it's my family, friends, or girlfriend," he said. A native of Florida, "Ocean Away" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. "Ocean Away" has a calming, nonchalant vibe to it, coupled by Miller's mellow vocals, which are smooth as silk. The song was written and produced by Miller, as well as Fly By Midnight. This is the first of five songs that will be released this summer prior to Miller going out on tour with rapper Hoodie Allen in the fall. "Ocean Away" is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners an A rating. Miller will be embarking on a tour with Hoodie Allen as part of his "Whatever USA" tour, which will kick off on September 19 at Skully's in Columbus, Ohio. On October 18, they will be performing at Webster Hall in New York City. Jake Miller chatted with Digital Journal prior to his headlining concert at Irving Plaza in New York this past spring.