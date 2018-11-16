Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music On November 16, singer-songwriter and producer Jake Miller released his highly-anticipated single "Wait For You" via Sony Red Music. "Wait For You" is available on On November 28, Miller will be hosting a birthday show at the Highline Ballroom in New York City, where he will celebrate "Wait For You." He is also launching a new merch store on November 23. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Jake Miller and his show dates, check out his The tune was recorded in Los Angeles, California, and it was subsequently produced by Miller. It encompasses elements of pop, rock, soul and even electronic music. His vocals on "Wait For You" are rich and rumbling, and the song is extremely radio friendly. The lyrics are warm and heartfelt. Miller proves that he is a triple threat in the music business as a singer, songwriter and producer. "Wait For You" displays his growth and maturity as a recording artist."Wait For You" is available on iTunes and on Spotify On November 28, Miller will be hosting a birthday show at the Highline Ballroom in New York City, where he will celebrate "Wait For You." He is also launching a new merch store on November 23.Overall, Jake Miller delights on his refreshing new single "Wait For You." His voice is smooth as silk. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Jake Miller and his show dates, check out his official website More about jake miller, wait for you, Single jake miller wait for you Single