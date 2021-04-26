Email
Review: Jake Miller charms on 'I Hope I Die First,' to tour this fall

By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Jake Miller released charming his new single "I Hope I Die First," and he will tour this fall. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Miller allows his rich, resonant vocals to shine on this new song. It has a moving message to it, and his voice is smooth as silk. His listeners are bound to find it warm and relatable. It garners two thumbs up. Well done.
In addition, Miller announced that he will back on the road touring as part of his "hi, i missed you" fall 2021 North American headline tour.
His special musical guests on this highly-anticipated tour will include Fly By Midnight and Just Seconds Apart. On September 30, he will be performing at Le Poisson Rouge in the heart of New York City.
To learn more about Jake Miller, his new music and tour schedule, check out his official website.
