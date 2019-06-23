Email
article imageReview: Jake Miller charms on 'Based on a True Story' vinyl collection Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
Pop sensation Jake Miller charms on the vinyl release of his six-track collection "Based on a True Story." Digital Journal has the scoop.
His vinyl release opens with the piano-driven and catchy "SKINNYDIP," and it is followed by the radio-friendly and mid-tempo "NIKES."
"Wait For You" is another refreshing anthem that will resonate well with his fans, which features his rich, rumbling voice.
Equally impressive is the sultry "LONDON LIGHTS," where Miller is able to display his wide range as a contemporary recording artist. After the smooth "NOBODY ELSE," it closes with "WHAT IF YOU FELL IN LOVE?" where he leaves his listeners yearning for more.
For those that don't have a turntable, Based on a True Story by Jake Miller is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Jake Miller delivers on the vinyl edition of Based on a True Story. There is something in it for everybody, and there is a warmth and nostalgia to it. It garners an A rating.
Read More: Jake Miller sat down and chatted with Digital Journal prior to his headlining show at Irving Plaza in New York City.
