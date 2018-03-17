Email
article imageReview: Jacob Young releases new country single 'Fool For You' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Jacob Young, who plays Rick Forrester in the daytime drama series "The Bold and The Beautiful," has released his new country single, "Fool For You."
The song is a raw and haunting country ballad. His rich and raspy baritone vocals on "Fool For You" are reminiscent of Charles Esten (from Nashville) meets Joe Nichols.
An Emmy-winning actor, Young is able to lure his listeners in "Fool For You" from the opening verse. "I know I'm not the smartest man, girl I do the best I can, cause I'm a fool, fool for you," he sings.
The song was co-written by Jacob Young and multi-platinum producer Steve Freeman. Young was named "One to Watch in Country Music in 2018" by Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
On April 17, Young will be performing his new music at Feinstein's 54 Below in New York City, where he will be joined with Scott Reeves (formerly of General Hospital and Days of Our Lives) and Emily Reeves.
"Fool For You" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Jacob Young delivers on his new single "Fool For You." It is evident that his new music is very promising. The single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Read More: Jacob Young chatted with Digital Journal about his previous single "Better Than a Love Song."
