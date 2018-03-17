The song is a raw and haunting country ballad. His rich and raspy baritone vocals on "Fool For You" are reminiscent of Charles Esten (from Nashville
) meets Joe Nichols.
An Emmy-winning actor, Young is able to lure his listeners in "Fool For You" from the opening verse. "I know I'm not the smartest man, girl I do the best I can, cause I'm a fool, fool for you," he sings.
The song was co-written by Jacob Young and multi-platinum producer Steve Freeman
. Young was named "One to Watch in Country Music in 2018" by Digital Journal
, and rightfully so.
On April 17, Young will be performing his new music at Feinstein's 54 Below
in New York City, where he will be joined with Scott Reeves (formerly of General Hospital
and Days of Our Lives
) and Emily Reeves.
"Fool For You" is available on iTunes
.
The Verdict
Overall, Jacob Young delivers on his new single "Fool For You." It is evident that his new music is very promising. The single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
