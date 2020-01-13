Email
article imageReview: Jacob Young releases haunting ballad 'Desert Lullaby' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On January 10, Emmy award-winning actor and musician Jacob Young released his new song "Desert Lullaby." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is the follow-up to his midtempo single "Lovin' It," which he released on January 3.
Young described "Desert Lullaby" is a throwback to a spaghetti western tune, and rightfully so. He penned the ballad with his producer and friend Steve Freeman. His vocals are rumbling and crisp on this song. He noted that there has been discussion to use "Desert Lullaby" on a hit television show in 2020.
"Desert Lullaby" by Jacob Young is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify. It garners two thumbs up and it will resonate well with his listeners and fans.
Most recently, Young opened up about the importance of mental health, as Digital Journal reported.
To learn more about Jacob Young and his new single "Desert Lullaby," follow him on Twitter.
More about Jacob Young, Desert Lullaby, Single, ballad
 
