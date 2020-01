Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On January 3, Emmy award-winning actor and singer-songwriter Jacob Young released his brand new country single "Lovin' It." Hopefully, this song is a harbinger for more great music to come from Most recently, in an elaborate post on his social media pages, as "Lovin' It" by To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Jacob Young, follow him on This new love song is soulful with a neat groove to it, coupled by Young's velvet voice, which is smooth as silk. He has consistently released pleasant country tunes for his fans and listeners. The lyrics of "Lovin' It" are heartwarming, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.Hopefully, this song is a harbinger for more great music to come from Jacob Young in 2020, as he is a gifted recording artist, where country music is a natural fit for him.Most recently, in an elaborate post on his social media pages, as Digital Journal reported , Young opened up about mental health importance."Lovin' It" by Jacob Young is available on Spotify and on Amazon Music . It garners an A rating. Well done.To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Jacob Young, follow him on Twitter More about Jacob Young, Country, Single, lovin' it Jacob Young Country Single lovin it