This new love song is soulful with a neat groove to it, coupled by Young's velvet voice, which is smooth as silk. He has consistently released pleasant country tunes for his fans and listeners. The lyrics of "Lovin' It" are heartwarming, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.
Hopefully, this song is a harbinger for more great music to come from Jacob Young
in 2020, as he is a gifted recording artist, where country music is a natural fit for him.
Most recently, in an elaborate post on his social media pages, as Digital Journal reported
, Young opened up about mental health importance.
"Lovin' It" by Jacob Young
is available on Spotify
and on Amazon Music
. It garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Jacob Young, follow him on Twitter
.