article imageReview: Jack Savoretti releases charming album 'Singing to Strangers' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On March 15, singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti released his highly-anticipated studio album "Singing to Strangers" via BMG.
The CD opens with his crisp single "Candlelight," and it is followed by the mid-tempo and smooth "Love Is on the Line," as well as "Dying for Your Love," which is lyrically and melodically impressive.
Savoretti is all heart and soul on this musical project. Other noteworthy songs include the heartfelt and expressive "Greatest Mistake," the soaring piano-driven ballad "Things I Thought I'd Never Do," as well as the mid-tempo and refreshing "Youth and Love," which has a retro vibe to it.
The album includes a live version of "Music's Too Sad Without You," his remarkable duet with Kylie Minogue, as well as "Vedrai Vedrai," which he sings in Italian, showcasing his harking voice.
Singing to Strangers is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Singing to Strangers is the most compelling and cohesive album of Jack Savoretti's career. This CD catapulted to No. 1 on the Billboard U.K. album charts, and rightfully so. Savoretti deserves to become the next big male star in the music business. Singing to Strangers garners an A rating.
Read More: Jack Savoretti chatted with Digital Journal about his latest album, Singing to Strangers.
