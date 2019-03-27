The CD opens with his crisp single "Candlelight
," and it is followed by the mid-tempo and smooth "Love Is on the Line," as well as "Dying for Your Love," which is lyrically and melodically impressive.
Savoretti is all heart and soul on this musical project. Other noteworthy songs include the heartfelt and expressive "Greatest Mistake," the soaring piano-driven ballad "Things I Thought I'd Never Do," as well as the mid-tempo and refreshing "Youth and Love," which has a retro vibe to it.
The album includes a live version of "Music's Too Sad Without You," his remarkable duet with Kylie Minogue, as well as "Vedrai Vedrai," which he sings in Italian, showcasing his harking voice.
Singing to Strangers
is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Singing to Strangers
is the most compelling and cohesive album of Jack Savoretti's
career. This CD catapulted to No. 1 on the Billboard U.K. album charts, and rightfully so. Savoretti deserves to become the next big male star in the music business. Singing to Strangers
garners an A rating.
