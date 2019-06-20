Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On June 19, rising singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti performed live on the ABC morning television show "Good Morning America" in New York. His smooth rendition of "Singing to Strangers" on Good Morning America had a retro and stirring vibe to it that was reminiscent of Jeff Bridges' "Weary Kind" in the Oscar-winning film Crazy Heart. This in-studio performance may be seen by The album Singing to Strangers is available on The Verdict Overall, Jack Savoretti delivered a superb live performance on Good Morning America with "Singing to Strangers." The song ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. There were no gimmicks, just a talented man on a stool with his acoustic guitar where he was able to captivate the studio audience and the millions of viewers that were tuning in from home. Savoretti is all heart and soul, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. His live rendition of "Singing to Strangers" garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about Savoretti performed "Singing to Strangers," the title track of his latest studio album. Savoretti allowed his rich, rumbling voice to shine, and it displayed his vivid storytelling ability. The Times Square background could be seen from the window view behind him in the studio.His smooth rendition of "Singing to Strangers" on Good Morning America had a retro and stirring vibe to it that was reminiscent of Jeff Bridges' "Weary Kind" in the Oscar-winning film Crazy Heart. This in-studio performance may be seen by clicking here The album Singing to Strangers is available on iTunes . It garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so.Overall, Jack Savoretti delivered a superb live performance on Good Morning America with "Singing to Strangers." The song ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. There were no gimmicks, just a talented man on a stool with his acoustic guitar where he was able to captivate the studio audience and the millions of viewers that were tuning in from home.Savoretti is all heart and soul, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. His live rendition of "Singing to Strangers" garnered five out of five stars.To learn more about Jack Savoretti and his music, visit his website More about Jack Savoretti, singing to strangers, Singersongwriter, Abc, Good morning america Jack Savoretti singing to strangers Singersongwriter Abc Good morning america