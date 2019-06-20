Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Jack Savoretti melts hearts on GMA with 'Singing to Strangers' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On June 19, rising singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti performed live on the ABC morning television show "Good Morning America" in New York.
Savoretti performed "Singing to Strangers," the title track of his latest studio album. Savoretti allowed his rich, rumbling voice to shine, and it displayed his vivid storytelling ability. The Times Square background could be seen from the window view behind him in the studio.
His smooth rendition of "Singing to Strangers" on Good Morning America had a retro and stirring vibe to it that was reminiscent of Jeff Bridges' "Weary Kind" in the Oscar-winning film Crazy Heart. This in-studio performance may be seen by clicking here.
The album Singing to Strangers is available on iTunes. It garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
The Verdict
Overall, Jack Savoretti delivered a superb live performance on Good Morning America with "Singing to Strangers." The song ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. There were no gimmicks, just a talented man on a stool with his acoustic guitar where he was able to captivate the studio audience and the millions of viewers that were tuning in from home.
Savoretti is all heart and soul, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. His live rendition of "Singing to Strangers" garnered five out of five stars.
To learn more about Jack Savoretti and his music, visit his website.
More about Jack Savoretti, singing to strangers, Singersongwriter, Abc, Good morning america
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting
The Marshall Tucker Band talks touring, vinyl, The Paramount Special
Slack opens high on the stock exchange, but will the boom last?
Around the world, people likelier to return wallets with more cash
The cost of climate change: US seawalls to cost $416 billion
Review: Brandon Beemer pays tribute to Peggy McCay on 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Review: Billie Eilish puts on incredible show at Radio City Music Hall Special
Iran says will take drone incident to UN to show US 'lying'
House votes down amendment to ban warrantless spying on Americans
Rival groups and strategies overshadow jihadist conflict in Nigeria