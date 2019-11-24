Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: J. Robert Spencer charms on inspirational 'Waiting on Christmas' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Tony-nominated actor J. Robert Spencer ("Next to Normal") charms on his new Christmas single "Waiting on Christmas." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Most impressive about "Waiting On Christmas" is that it was written thanks to the suggestion of his daughter, Raine, who told him that there weren't many new Christmas songs that stood up to the old ones. The 5th grade girls' choir of St. Agatha from Portland, Oregon, helped lend their voices on the song, which makes it even more special.
In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the song "Waiting on Christmas" will go towards the St. John The Baptist School in Milwaukee, Oregon.
"I literally went to the piano and this song just came out," Spencer said in a press statement. He noted that his favorite Christmas songs were by such legendary artists as Nat King Cole, Andy Williams, and Bing Crosby.
This holiday song was recorded at Rockhouse Productions in St. Joe Minnesota. The studio belongs to Spencer's road manager, Jeff Vee, who is the son of the late '60s singer Bobby Vee.
Most importantly, his daughter Raine loves it, and his fans and listeners are bound to be pleased as well thanks to its warm and poignant message.
In 2009, he earned a Tony nomination for "Best Actor In A Musical" for his acting work in the musical Next To Normal.
The Verdict
Overall, "Waiting on Christmas" by J. Robert Spencer is charming and heartfelt. It deserves to become a Christmas standard in its own right, and it garners two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about J. Robert Spencer and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about J Robert Spencer, Waiting on Christmas, Actor, next to normal
 
Latest News
Top News
UK retains its Chagos Islands colony with big US military base
Songwriting duo of The Monkees up for Songwriters Hall of Fame
Omnipresence of microplastics in European rivers revealed
Deadly rainstorms sweep northern Italy, southern France
Ship with 14,600 sheep aboard capsizes off Romania
Review: Engelbert Humperdinck fantastic at The Theatre at Westbury Special
Plane crashes into homes in east DR Congo city, killing 29
Why has Nordstrom exceeded earnings expectations? Special
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at her home
Review: Adam Lambert superb on 'Please Come Home For Christmas' cover Special