Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Tony-nominated actor J. Robert Spencer ("Next to Normal") charms on his new Christmas single "Waiting on Christmas." Digital Journal has the scoop. Most impressive about "Waiting On Christmas" is that it was written thanks to the suggestion of his daughter, Raine, who told him that there weren't many new Christmas songs that stood up to the old ones. The 5th grade girls' choir of St. Agatha from Portland, Oregon, helped lend their voices on the song, which makes it even more special. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the song "Waiting on Christmas" will go towards the St. John The Baptist School in Milwaukee, Oregon. "I literally went to the piano and this song just came out," Spencer said in a press statement. He noted that his favorite Christmas songs were by such legendary artists as Nat King Cole, Andy Williams, and Bing Crosby. This holiday song was recorded at Rockhouse Productions in St. Joe Minnesota. The studio belongs to Spencer's road manager, Jeff Vee, who is the son of the late '60s singer Bobby Vee. Most importantly, his daughter Raine loves it, and his fans and listeners are bound to be pleased as well thanks to its warm and poignant message. In 2009, he earned a Tony nomination for "Best Actor In A Musical" for his acting work in the musical Next To Normal. The Verdict Overall, "Waiting on Christmas" by J. Robert Spencer is charming and heartfelt. It deserves to become a Christmas standard in its own right, and it garners two giant thumbs up. To learn more about J. Robert Spencer and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page