Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Music Dylan Schneider, who is the first country artist signed on Interscope Records, has released his new music video for "No Problem." "No Problem" was co-written by songwriters Devin Dawson, Josh Hoge and Corey Crowder; moreover, it has gone viral on Spotify with over 6.7 million streams, since it was released in November of 2017. The song's music video was filmed by acclaimed director Roman White, who has worked with such artists as Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, among countless others. The "No Problem" video is set in a farmhouse in Watertown, just outside of Nashville. The video will certainly propel the song, and Schneider's fame as a recording artist to the next level. "No Problem" is available on iTunes. This is one of the those music videos that is somewhat painful to watch, due to its sensitive subject matter (heartbreak and a failing romance). The memory of his former female love interest haunts him like a ghost, and teases his brain throughout the video as he plays the song on his acoustic guitar in the attic of a house. Overall, the music video compliments the song ("No Problem") quite well. The video earns 4.5 out of five stars. To learn more about Dylan Schneider and "No Problem," check out his official homepage. Digital Journal had the chance to chat with teen heartthrob Dylan Schneider about his new single.