This year's event took place on September 14 and 15 at the Highland Festival Grounds in Lousiville, Kentucky. It featured live performances by such acclaimed and diverse country artists as Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan
, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, and Jake Owen, among many others.
Fans were also able to enjoy entertainment coupled with food and beverage options as bourbon selections, as well as a wide range of culinary dishes that were inspired by Kentucky flavors and a range of other on-site experiences.
Founder and music industry veteran Danny Wimmer remarked in a press statement that Hometown Rising was their first-ever country music festival and they were stoked to have delivered two days of great music and bourbon, which are two of Louisville, Kentucky's cornerstones.
Wimmer extended his gratitude to the fans, the artists, and their partners for making that dream a reality.
As part of Danny Wimmer Presents
' innovative partnership and Kroger's commitment to Zero Hunger, 25 cents from every ticket that was sold went directly to the Dare to Care Food Bank
.
To learn more about Hometown Rising, check out its official website
and Facebook page
.