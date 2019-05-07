Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music On May 1, acclaimed rock group Imagine Dragons took home the 2019 Billboard Music Award for "Top Rock Artist," in a ceremony was held in Las Vegas. They used their acceptance speech as a platform to raise awareness on the LGBTQ community, and shared their thoughts that "conversion therapy should be banned." "There are 34 states that have no laws banning conversion therapy," lead singer Dan Reynolds said. He took those statistics even one step forward and noted that 58 percent of the LGBTQ population lives in those states. "This can change," Reynolds underscored and noted that it will require everybody to talk to their state legislators to protect the LGBTQ youth. In his personal life, frontman Dan Reynolds announced that he and his wife are expecting a In April of 2019, their HBO documentary On May 25, Imagine Dragons will be performing for " To learn more about Imagine Dragons, check out their Imagine Dragons bested fellow nominees Panic! At the Disco, Queen, Lovelytheband and Twenty One Pilots.They used their acceptance speech as a platform to raise awareness on the LGBTQ community, and shared their thoughts that "conversion therapy should be banned." "There are 34 states that have no laws banning conversion therapy," lead singer Dan Reynolds said.He took those statistics even one step forward and noted that 58 percent of the LGBTQ population lives in those states. "This can change," Reynolds underscored and noted that it will require everybody to talk to their state legislators to protect the LGBTQ youth.In his personal life, frontman Dan Reynolds announced that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy In April of 2019, their HBO documentary Believer was honored as "Outstanding Documentary" at the GLAAD Media Awards.On May 25, Imagine Dragons will be performing for " Side By Side: A Celebration of Service " at the hallowed Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.To learn more about Imagine Dragons, check out their official website More about Imagine Dragons, Rock, Artist, Billboard, Music Imagine Dragons Rock Artist Billboard Music