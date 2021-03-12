Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Imagine Dragons release soaring rock single 'Follow You' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed rock group Imagine Dragons released their soaring single "Follow You" on March 12. Digital Journal has the scoop.
“Follow You" is a tune that really tugs at the hearts. It was produced by Joel Little, is a love song that is comprised of lysergic guitar and solid arrangements.
Frontman Dan Reynolds wrote the song during a critical time in his marriage. He was on his way to sign divorce papers when he received a text from his wife that had a profound effect on him. The couple postponed their split for the following week, and then, permanently.
Dan Reynolds is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and that is eloquently showcased in the music. "Follow You" is a track that will resonate well with their fans and listeners.
Their new music is available on digital service providers by clicking here. "Follow You" is worth checking out and it garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Imagine Dragons, check out their Facebook page and their website.
More about Imagine Dragons, Rock, Single, follow you
 
Latest News
Top News
'Bigger than Neymar': pandemic propels Brazil doctor to fame
GE plans to build UK blade factory for offshore wind turbines
Russia backs plans for Afghanistan interim rule with Taliban
Turks grapple with poverty as inflation bites
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Disneyland Paris postpones re-opening again
Ryuk ransomware hits Spanish Government Special
Nigeria gunmen raid college, dozens feared abducted
Twins Peak: double births at 'all-time high' globally
Can Italy's Dante have justice, 700 years after his death?