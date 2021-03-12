Acclaimed rock group Imagine Dragons released their soaring single "Follow You" on March 12. Digital Journal has the scoop.
“Follow You" is a tune that really tugs at the hearts. It was produced by Joel Little, is a love song that is comprised of lysergic guitar and solid arrangements.
Frontman Dan Reynolds wrote the song during a critical time in his marriage. He was on his way to sign divorce papers when he received a text from his wife that had a profound effect on him. The couple postponed their split for the following week, and then, permanently.
Dan Reynolds is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and that is eloquently showcased in the music. "Follow You" is a track that will resonate well with their fans and listeners.
Their new music is available on digital service providers by clicking here. "Follow You" is worth checking out and it garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Imagine Dragons, check out their Facebook page and their website.