On November 9, acclaimed rock group Imagine Dragons released their new studio album, the highly-anticipated "Origins" via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records. In this project, the band collaborated with such producers as Joel Little, Mattman and Robin, and John Hill. The CD opens with "Natural," which features Dan Reynolds' rich, raspy vocals, and it is followed by the vivacious "Boomerang," which is pure ear candy, and the downtempo "Machine." "Bullet In A Gun" is lyrically powerful, while "Only" is equally infectious. Another fun tune is "Zero," which is a tune from the motion picture Ralph Breaks The Internet. Reynolds' vocals on "Stuck" are crisp and rumbling, and "Love" is more mellow with slight elements of reggae. After the soothing and delicate "Birds," the album closes with "Burn Out" and "Real Life," which is filled with raw emotions. Origins is available on iTunes and on Spotify. The Verdict Overall, the new Imagine Dragons album is highly eclectic. There is something in it for every music fan. Dan Reynolds and the band never disappoint. The album garners an A rating. For more information on Imagine Dragons and Origins, check out their official homepage