By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On March 16, the acclaimed rock group Imagine Dragons released their sizzling music video for "Follow You." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It stars actors Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame, and it was filmed at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
In the "Follow You" music video, McElhenney and Olson find themselves preparing for a surprise, private birthday concert that was planned by Olson for McElhenney featuring his favorite band.
It didn't take long to discover that she booked her favorite band before Imagine Dragons take to the stage for a performance of "Follow You," which is full of fantastical twists, romance, and the bare chests of McElhenney and Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds.
McElhenney is the creator, executive producer, and star of the cultural show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
The song's music video was directed by Matt Eastin, and it may be seen below. It has a neat and creative concept to it; moreover, it garners an A rating.
"Follow You" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. Their new music is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about Imagine Dragons and their music, check out their official website.
Still from Imagine Dragons Follow You music video
Still from Imagine Dragons 'Follow You' music video
Imagine Dragons
More about Imagine Dragons, follow you, Dan Reynolds
 
