On March 16, the acclaimed rock group Imagine Dragons released their sizzling music video for "Follow You."

It stars actors Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame, and it was filmed at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

In the "Follow You" music video, McElhenney and Olson find themselves preparing for a surprise, private birthday concert that was planned by Olson for McElhenney featuring his favorite band. It didn't take long to discover that she booked her favorite band before Imagine Dragons take to the stage for a performance of "Follow You," which is full of fantastical twists, romance, and the bare chests of McElhenney and Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds.

McElhenney is the creator, executive producer, and star of the cultural show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The song's music video was directed by Matt Eastin. It has a neat and creative concept to it; moreover, it garners an A rating.

"Follow You" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.