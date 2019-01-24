Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On January 24, Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons released their new music video for their latest single "Bad Liar." The song's music video was directed by Ryan Reichenfeld, and it was filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada. It tells the story of a complex and tumultuous relationship. It features gifted dancer Autumn Miller, who will mesmerize the viewer with her stunning dance skills. Marissa Osato served as the choreographer. "Bad Liar" is available on The Verdict Overall, Imagine Dragons released an incredible music video for "Bad Liar," which is food for thought. It shows that things in a couple's relationship are not always as glamorous as they may seem. Dan Reynolds sings "Bar Liar" with a great deal of heart and soul, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. What makes the music video even more compelling is that it is open to the viewer's interpretation. It garners an A rating. To learn more about Imagine Dragons and their new single "Bad Liar," check out their Read More: In other Imagine Dragons news, Dan Reynolds' vocals are crisp and haunting on the song "Bad Liar." It is the fifth track featured on their latest studio offering, Origins, which was released via KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records.The song's music video was directed by Ryan Reichenfeld, and it was filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada. It tells the story of a complex and tumultuous relationship. It features gifted dancer Autumn Miller, who will mesmerize the viewer with her stunning dance skills. Marissa Osato served as the choreographer."Bad Liar" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Imagine Dragons released an incredible music video for "Bad Liar," which is food for thought. It shows that things in a couple's relationship are not always as glamorous as they may seem. Dan Reynolds sings "Bar Liar" with a great deal of heart and soul, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. What makes the music video even more compelling is that it is open to the viewer's interpretation. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Imagine Dragons and their new single "Bad Liar," check out their official homepage : In other Imagine Dragons news, Digital Journal profiled the Tyler Robinson Foundation , which was co-founded by Imagine Dragons and the Robinson family in memory of Tyler. For more information on the foundation, check out its official website More about Imagine Dragons, bad liar, Music, Video, Single Imagine Dragons bad liar Music Video Single