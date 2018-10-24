Email
Review: Imagine Dragons pay tribute to video game culture in new video

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 23, Grammy-winning rock group Imagine Dragons released their new music video for "Zero," where they pay tribute to the video game culture.
"Zero" is the end-credit song that they wrote and performed for Ralph Breaks the Internet. The song's music video was directed by Dave Meyers, who has worked with such artists as Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar.
They previously released a lyric video for "Zero," which Digital Journal described as "brilliant."
"Zero" is available on iTunes. The song is a track on their upcoming fourth studio album, Origins, which will be released on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records.
The Verdict
Overall, Imagine Dragons deliver on their new music video for "Zero," where they explore the video game culture. The video for "Zero" is a creative and artistic piece of work. They always manage to keep their songs and videos fresh and unique. Their video for "Zero" garners two thumbs up.
For the latest news on Imagine Dragons, their new video and upcoming album, check out their official homepage.
