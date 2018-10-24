"Zero" is the end-credit song that they wrote and performed for Ralph Breaks the Internet
. The song's music video was directed by Dave Meyers, who has worked with such artists as Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar.
They previously released a lyric video for "Zero," which Digital Journal
described as "brilliant."
"Zero" is available on iTunes
. The song is a track on their upcoming fourth studio album, Origins
, which will be released on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records.
The Verdict
Overall, Imagine Dragons
deliver on their new music video for "Zero," where they explore the video game culture. The video for "Zero" is a creative and artistic piece of work. They always manage to keep their songs and videos fresh and unique. Their video for "Zero" garners two thumbs up.
For the latest news on Imagine Dragons
, their new video and upcoming album, check out their official homepage
.