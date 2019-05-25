Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music New York - On May 25, Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons headlined Radio City in New York City, for an excellent turnout. Imagine Dragons kicked off their high-octane set with "Believer," coupled with confetti, and after a sip of water, frontman Dan Reynolds immediately broke into their bold throwback tune "It's Time," where they had their fans clapping their hands and stomping their feet. Reynolds described the hallowed Radio City as "the most important room" that they've ever played in their career. He added that the stage gives him the freedom to express themselves as artists, and he praised the veterans and military members for keeping them safe. "Thank you for your service," he said, graciously. "Whatever It Takes" was infectious and it transported fans and listeners to different realms thanks to the visually-striking backdrop on the videoboards. It began with an impressive guitar solo, and following this song, Reynolds introduced all of the talented band members of the group. "Thank you so much," he told the Big Apple audience. "Thank you for being here tonight," he added. It was great to hear new music, such as the harking "Natural" off their latest studio offering, the critically-acclaimed He dedicated the poignant song "Shots" to his wife, by issuing a bittersweet apology to her. "It's a song about letting down the one you love," Reynolds explained, prior to adding that you can't go back and undo the past, but you can control the present. Reynolds also sang a stunning version of "I Bet My Life," featuring united harmonies from the band, for a girl who lost her father. "We love you," he told her, without naming her, and noted that her father is looking down on them tonight. He incorporated the nonchalant "Yesterday," as a crowd singalong, where he made them sing one word, the title "yesterday." "I'm so damn lucky to be able to do this every night. This is incredible," Reynolds said, effusively. Dan Reynolds paid a moving homage to Sting and The Police with a stirring rendition of "Every Breath You Take," showcasing his powerhouse, rumbling voice. The inclusion of the upbeat "I'll Make It Up to You," where the audience was clapping along, was an added treat. "Start Over" featured archived images of Reynolds in his youth on the videoboards, which made it even more authentic. "I will not be boxed," he said and went on to perform the carefree "Mouth of the River," which had a liberating message to it. "Are you guys with me?" he asked, and the answer was a resounding "yes." He asked if there were any kids in the audience, and if they remembered being "10 years old," and went on to dedicate a vivacious performance of "Thunder," which was well-received by all. "Y'all feeling good tonight?" he asked, and immediately broke into "I Don't Know Why," which had neat hooks to it. Reynolds also furnished aspiring musicians and artists with the following insightful advice: "If you need to do art, you must do art." "We need your art," he underscored, and it was followed by the song "Zero." "Thank you so much for having us here tonight in this beautiful, legendary, venue," Reynolds said, extolling the iconic theater. He continued with "Demons," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Imagine Dragons tune. He also opened up about his battle with depression during this tune and shared that seeing a therapist was one of the best moves that he made in his life, and noted that seeking help made him stronger. They closed their set with the mellow and liberating "On Top of the World," as well as their Grammy-winning "Radioactive," which was sheer bliss. "Thank you so much for having us," he reiterated, and blew everybody a kiss and subsequently wished everybody "peace and love." The Verdict Overall, Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons were phenomenal at Radio City Music Hall, as part of this "Side by Side" event. Reynolds displayed tremendous stage presence, and one could not take their eyes off of him the entire night. Their energy level was amazing, and their music was powerful and inspirational. Reynolds was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his vulnerability was the New York City audience's reward. Their live show at Radio City garnered an A+ rating. 