Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Imagine Dragons back with spitfire 'Natural' song Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy-winning rock group Imagine Dragons has released their new song "Natural," on July 17, via KIDinaKORNER/ Interscope Records.
Imagine Dragons is set to perform "Natural" on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, July 19; moreover, this high-energy tune has been chosen as the anthem of this year's ESPN college football season, and rightfully so.
Lead singer Dan Reynolds noted that song "Natural" is about finding yourself, as well as being willing to stand up to any adversity that comes your way. The front-man added that when one truly learns to love, the judging eyes and the naysayers all become meaningless.
"Natural" by Imagine Dragons is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The band is out on the road touring as part of the second leg of their "Evolve World Tour", which will feature two concerts at The Forum in Los Angeles on July 21 and 22.
The Verdict
Overall, Imagine Dragons has done it again with another well-crafted and well-produced song, "Natural." Dan Reynolds' voice is impressive, raw and powerful. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Imagine Dragons and their touring schedule, check out their official homepage.
More about Imagine Dragons, interscope, Records, Song, Natural
 
Latest News
Top News
Pro-govt forces attack Nicaraguan rebel city Masaya
WeWork's merger signals further shift to mobile office work
Robert Lamm of Chicago opens up about 2018 North American Tour Special
Lab-grown meat startup raises funding to bring product to market
Quadrillion tons of diamond hidden in the Earth's interior
Back in Washington, Trump under pressure to reverse course on Russia
Review: Sam Kendricks wins Athletics World Cup, Team USA dominates win Special
Review: Greta Van Fleet back with rocking single 'When the Curtain Falls' Special
Competitor not too worried about a Facebook dating service
New cryptocurrency exchange launches in Canada