Grammy-winning rock group Imagine Dragons has released their new song "Natural," on July 17, via KIDinaKORNER/ Interscope Records. Lead singer Dan Reynolds noted that song "Natural" is about finding yourself, as well as being willing to stand up to any adversity that comes your way. The front-man added that when one truly learns to love, the judging eyes and the naysayers all become meaningless. "Natural" by Imagine Dragons is available on iTunes, and on Spotify. The band is out on the road touring as part of the second leg of their "Evolve World Tour", which will feature two concerts at The Forum in Los Angeles on July 21 and 22. Imagine Dragons is set to perform "Natural" on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, July 19; moreover, this high-energy tune has been chosen as the anthem of this year's ESPN college football season, and rightfully so. The Verdict Overall, Imagine Dragons has done it again with another well-crafted and well-produced song, "Natural." Dan Reynolds' voice is impressive, raw and powerful. It garners two thumbs up. To learn more about Imagine Dragons and their touring schedule, check out their official homepage