World-renowned DJ and electronic dance music producer Illenium released his latest album "Ascend" in mid-August of 2019. The track "I Care" instantly lures the listeners into Illenium's studio offering. It is followed by the gorgeous "Hold On," featuring the crystalline vocals of Georgia Ku, as well as his smash hit "Good Things Fall Apart." Other noteworthy tracks include the ethereal "Sad Songs" with the crisp vocals of Annika Wells. Equally remarkable is "Takeaway" with Lennon Stella and The Chainsmokers. "In Your Arms" is a stunning collaboration with X Ambassadors, and he is joined by Kameron Alexander on the haunting "Pray," who lends his velvet voice on the track. After "Gorgeous," it closes with "Angel (Lonely Prelude)" and on a soothing note with the atmospheric "Lonely." Ascend is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music and on Spotify. Illenium performed songs from this album at his "Ascend" Tour stop at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City, which Digital Journal described as "electrifying." The Verdict Overall, Illenium's Ascend album is a musical gem from a production and sonic standpoint. Each track is unique and refreshing, which makes it hard to select a personal favorite. It is highly recommended for all fans of electronic dance music. This CD garners an A rating. To learn more about Illenium, check out his official website.