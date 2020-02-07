Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On February 6, acclaimed Italian trio Il Volo headlined the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York for a sold-out audience. This show was a part of their 10th-anniversary tour. "Ciao, Buona sera," they said, greeting their New York fan-base. "It's been so long. We are so excited to be back here in New York. This is our 10th anniversary and thanks for your continued support through the years. We feel blessed to be doing what we love. Grazie," they said. It was followed by "Granada," which had a stirring vibe to it. The trio of musicians shared that they met at an Italian TV show and they delivered several stellar solo numbers. Ignazio belted out "Memory" in English and Italian, which had the same amount of heart and conviction that Barry Manilow invested in it. "Thank you so much," he said, following the warm reception. Gianluca sang an enthralling version of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," which was sheer bliss. Gianluca and Piero also shined on their powerhouse duet of Frank Sinatra and Luciano Pavarotti's "My Way," which earned a standing ovation. They expressed their love for musicals and delivered a flawless rendition of "Maria" from West Side Story. Speaking of the West Side Story musical, they also treated the audience to "Tonight" later on in their set. "Grazie," they said. Il Volo tipped their hats to distinguished tenor Plácido Domingo with a harking version of "Core 'ngrato," and they picked up the pace in their set with Tom Jones' "Delilah," where everybody was singing and clapping along, as blue laser lights dimmed from the stage. They also honored Barbra Streisand with a poignant and expressive rendition of "People," and they certainly did her proud. Equally remarkable was the atmospheric "Smile" and they went on to dedicate a song to their mothers, which moved many women in the audience to tears. "We come from humble families. Our lives are a dream come true. We are dedicating this song to all the mothers," they said. One of the highlight solo performances of the evening was Gianluca's controlled and resonant version of "She's Always a Woman" by the "Piano Man" Billy Joel. Il Volo closed their show with the ethereal "'O Sole Mio," which was the first song that they ever performed together, as well as "Grande Amore," both of which garnered them standing ovations, and rightfully so. The Verdict Overall, Il Volo put on a phenomenal live concert at Radio City Music Hall as part of their 10th-anniversary tour. The Big Apple audience was in total awe of their talent, and their band and orchestra was comprised of gifted musicians. Their vocals are rich, crisp and heavenly. The Verdict Overall, Il Volo put on a phenomenal live concert at Radio City Music Hall as part of their 10th-anniversary tour. The Big Apple audience was in total awe of their talent, and their band and orchestra was comprised of gifted musicians. Their vocals are rich, crisp and heavenly. They are highly commended seeing live whenever they come to town. Il Volo commanded the Radio City Music Hall stage well, and they appeared comfortable. There were no gimmicks with their music, they were all heart and soul. They were able to take their fans on a musical journey through time, and hopefully, they will be entertaining audiences for many more years to come. Their live show at Radio City Music Hall garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about Il Volo and their music, check out their Read More: Digital Journal's Backed by a full orchestra, Il Volo (Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto, and Gianluca Ginoble) began their set with "Nessun Dorma," where they were able to instantly lure their fans into their show, and they continued with "Un Amore Così Grande." This marked their third time playing the hallowed Radio City Music Hall venue. They were able to take their fans on a musical journey through time, and hopefully, they will be entertaining audiences for many more years to come. Their live show at Radio City Music Hall garnered five out of five stars.To learn more about Il Volo and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page