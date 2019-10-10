Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On October 11, acclaimed group Il Divo will release "Timeless Live in Japan" on DVD, HD Blu-ray, and digital formats via Eagle Vision. The inclusion of such classics as Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" are an added treat. Every song they cover, they give it their unique Il Divo twist, making it their own. Particularly impressive is that it features the original line-up of Il Divo: Carlos Marin, Urs Buhler, Sebastian Izambard and David Miller. Their velvet harmonies together are resonant and sublime. They pour everything in their performance and one could feel the raw emotions and the power of their voices. Il Divo is one of the most commercially successful classical crossover groups of all time. They have sold in excess of 30 million units worldwide. This collection is available for pre-order on To learn more about Il Divo, their new music and their tour dates, check out their This concert was recorded live from Tokyo's Budokan Stadium, and it celebrates their 15th anniversary. They are serenading their fans in four different languages on such beloved tunes as "Regresa A Mi," which translates into "Unbreak My Heart" (Toni Braxton), "What a Wonderful World," John Legend's "All of Me," and Adele's global smash single "Hello." They contain great control over their voices throughout this memorable concert and that's impeccable.The inclusion of such classics as Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" are an added treat. Every song they cover, they give it their unique Il Divo twist, making it their own.Particularly impressive is that it features the original line-up of Il Divo: Carlos Marin, Urs Buhler, Sebastian Izambard and David Miller. Their velvet harmonies together are resonant and sublime. They pour everything in their performance and one could feel the raw emotions and the power of their voices.Il Divo is one of the most commercially successful classical crossover groups of all time. They have sold in excess of 30 million units worldwide.This collection is available for pre-order on Amazon Music . It is recommended for all fans of Il Divo and contemporary inspirational music.To learn more about Il Divo, their new music and their tour dates, check out their official website More about il divo, Timeless Live in Japan, Collection, Group il divo Timeless Live in Jap... Collection Group