Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On November 18, Tony award-winning actress Idina Menzel served as the special musical guest of Josh Groban at Madison Square Garden, as part of his "Bridges" Tour. She nailed the song "The Wizard and I" from Wicked, and she immediately broke into "I Melt with You." Two of the highlight songs in her show were the Frozen classics "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" where her version was expressive and ethereal, and of course, "Let It Go," where she sang the part of Queen Elsa in the animated film. After "Over the Moon," she sang two songs from the Jonathan Larson-penned musical Rent. While "Take Me or Leave Me" was impressive, "No Day But Today" was the song that truly captivated the New York audience, and there was not a dry eye in the venue, after that performance. Menzel's ability to connect with her audience through music is quite impeccable. She closed her opening set at Madison Square Garden with two Wicked standards, "For Good" and the powerhouse "Defying Gravity," where Menzel left her fans and listeners yearning for more. Menzel also joined Groban for two duets during his set, namely the atmospheric "Lullaby" and "Falling Slowly" from Once, which was sheer bliss. The Verdict Overall, the wickedly talented Idina Menzel was sensational as a special musical guest on Menzel kicked off her set with "Queen of Swords," and she made Barbra Streisand proud with her soaring and crystalline rendition of "Don't Rain on My Parade."She nailed the song "The Wizard and I" from Wicked, and she immediately broke into "I Melt with You." Two of the highlight songs in her show were the Frozen classics "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" where her version was expressive and ethereal, and of course, "Let It Go," where she sang the part of Queen Elsa in the animated film.After "Over the Moon," she sang two songs from the Jonathan Larson-penned musical Rent. While "Take Me or Leave Me" was impressive, "No Day But Today" was the song that truly captivated the New York audience, and there was not a dry eye in the venue, after that performance. Menzel's ability to connect with her audience through music is quite impeccable.She closed her opening set at Madison Square Garden with two Wicked standards, "For Good" and the powerhouse "Defying Gravity," where Menzel left her fans and listeners yearning for more.Menzel also joined Groban for two duets during his set, namely the atmospheric "Lullaby" and "Falling Slowly" from Once, which was sheer bliss.Overall, the wickedly talented Idina Menzel was sensational as a special musical guest on Josh Groban's "Bridges" Tour. She was able to warm up the stage for him, and her set was equally remarkable. She earned an A rating for a job well done. More about Idina Menzel, Madison square garden, New york, josh groban, Bridges Idina Menzel Madison square garde... New york josh groban Bridges