Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 18, Detroit rock group I Prevail released their brand new music video for their song "Paranoid." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Paranoid" is a soaring track from their forthcoming studio album, Trauma, which will be released on Friday, March 29 via the record label Fearless Records. The song is dark with a haunting vibe to it. The song's music video, directed by Ben Proulx, captures the essence of the raw lyrics. On July 23, I Prevail will be performing live at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, as part of their "Trauma" headlining tour, which kicks off in April of 2019. In other I Prevail news, Digital Journal favorably reviewed their songs "Bow Down" and "Breaking Down." The group is made up of Brian Burkheiser and Eric Vanlerberghe on vocals, Steve Menoian on lead guitar, Dylan Bowman on rhythm guitar and Gabe Helguera on the drums. The Verdict Overall, fans and rock listeners that enjoyed "Bow Down" and "Breaking Down" by I Prevail will find "Paranoid" to be an added treat. Judging for these tracks, their new studio album should be very promising. The music video for their song "Paranoid" garners two thumbs up. For more information on the rock group I Prevail and "Paranoid," check out their official Facebook page, and their homepage