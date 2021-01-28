Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Hunter Hayes releases infectious 'The One That Got Away' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes released his latest catchy single "The One That Got Away." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is uptempo and vivacious with an optimistic message to it; moreover, it displays his rich, rumbling voice. It is the lead single from his highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album, Red Sky (Part III).
Ryan Sheehy directed the song's music video, which is worth more than just a passing glance.
"I'm not a criminal, oh no oh no, but I felt like a prisoner for so long so long and all I ever wanted," Hayes sings in the opening verse, instantly luring his listeners in.
"The One That Got Away" is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Hunter Hayes delivers in "The One That Got Away." The lyrics are warm and relatable, and it stands out sonically. It showcases a different and more refreshing sound in Hayes' music, and that's an added bonus. It garners an A rating. Well done.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger that his upcoming studio album Red Sky (Part III) will be equally as remarkable.
To learn more about Hunter Hayes and his music, check out his official website and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.
More about hunter hayes, The One That Got Away, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
'Doomsday Clock' stuck at 100 seconds to midnight
Protests as Poland adopts near-total ban on abortion
Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine effective against UK, SAfrica virus mutations
In multiple messsages, Biden warns Beijing over expansionism
TikTok choking video incites suicide: Italian police
Exclusive: Clint Roberts releases 'Nothing Left To Say' song Special
Op-Ed: Reddit screws Wall Street and proves its ignorance, but…?
Canada ex-governor general created 'poisoned' work environment: reports
Woman extradited from Israel in Australian court on child sex abuse charges
New Zealand urges Australia to 'show respect' to China