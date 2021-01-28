Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes released his latest catchy single "The One That Got Away." Digital Journal has the scoop. Ryan Sheehy directed the song's music video, which is worth more than just a passing glance. "I'm not a criminal, oh no oh no, but I felt like a prisoner for so long so long and all I ever wanted," Hayes sings in the opening verse, instantly luring his listeners in. "The One That Got Away" is available on The Verdict Overall, Hunter Hayes delivers in "The One That Got Away." The lyrics are warm and relatable, and it stands out sonically. It showcases a different and more refreshing sound in Hayes' music, and that's an added bonus. It garners an A rating. Well done. Hopefully, this is a harbinger that his upcoming studio album Red Sky (Part III) will be equally as remarkable. To learn more about Hunter Hayes and his music, check out his The song is uptempo and vivacious with an optimistic message to it; moreover, it displays his rich, rumbling voice. It is the lead single from his highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album, Red Sky (Part III).Ryan Sheehy directed the song's music video, which is worth more than just a passing glance."I'm not a criminal, oh no oh no, but I felt like a prisoner for so long so long and all I ever wanted," Hayes sings in the opening verse, instantly luring his listeners in."The One That Got Away" is available on Spotify Apple Music , and Amazon Music Overall, Hunter Hayes delivers in "The One That Got Away." The lyrics are warm and relatable, and it stands out sonically. It showcases a different and more refreshing sound in Hayes' music, and that's an added bonus. It garners an A rating. Well done.Hopefully, this is a harbinger that his upcoming studio album Red Sky (Part III) will be equally as remarkable.To learn more about Hunter Hayes and his music, check out his official website and follow him on Facebook and Instagram More about hunter hayes, The One That Got Away, Single hunter hayes The One That Got Awa... Single