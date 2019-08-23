Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music On August 16, country star Hunter Hayes released his latest studio offering "Wild Blue, Pt. 1" via Warner Music Nashville. Hayes showcases solid control over his voice on "One Good Reason," which stands out lyrically and sonically. He tackles heartache and pain "Dear God," which will certainly resonate well with his listeners. "Loving You" is nostalgic yet a heartfelt about heartbreak. He allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine on the refreshing "My Song Too." After the spitfire "One Shot," it closes with the bluesy "Night and Day" and with the powerful piano-driven ballad "Still," which is filled with raw emotions. Wild Blue, Pt. 1 is available on The Verdict Overall, Hunter Hayes charms on his latest musical effort, Wild Blue, Pt. 1. There are no filler tracks on this 10-song collection, and it is evident that Hayes gets better with age and experience. Wild Blue, Pt. 1 deserves to be nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Country Album" at next year's ceremony. It garners an A rating and Hayes deserves a round of applause for a job well done. To learn more about country star Hunter Hayes and his new CD, check out his Read More: Hunter Hayes chatted with It opens with the upbeat "Madness," which has a liberating vibe to it that instantly lures listeners in this new collection. It is followed by the sultry title track "Wild Blue," and the vivacious single " Heartbreak " with its infectious hooks.Hayes showcases solid control over his voice on "One Good Reason," which stands out lyrically and sonically. He tackles heartache and pain "Dear God," which will certainly resonate well with his listeners. "Loving You" is nostalgic yet a heartfelt about heartbreak. He allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine on the refreshing "My Song Too."After the spitfire "One Shot," it closes with the bluesy "Night and Day" and with the powerful piano-driven ballad "Still," which is filled with raw emotions.Wild Blue, Pt. 1 is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Hunter Hayes charms on his latest musical effort, Wild Blue, Pt. 1. There are no filler tracks on this 10-song collection, and it is evident that Hayes gets better with age and experience. Wild Blue, Pt. 1 deserves to be nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Country Album" at next year's ceremony. It garners an A rating and Hayes deserves a round of applause for a job well done.To learn more about country star Hunter Hayes and his new CD, check out his official website and his Facebook page : Hunter Hayes chatted with Digital Journal back in February of 2019. More about hunter hayes, Country, Album, wild blue hunter hayes Country Album wild blue