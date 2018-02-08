Australian vocal group Human Nature had one of the best traditional pop albums of 2017 with "Jukebox: The Ultimate Playlist."
Their album, released on Legacy Recordings, garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal and rightfully so. Human Nature also had a PBS special entitled: "Human Nature: Jukebox - In Concert from the Venetian," which took place on Thanksgiving weekend.
There is a great deal of variety on this musical effort, as they dust off the classic hits "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "Runaround Sue" and The Ronettes' "Be My Baby," thanks to their smooth harmonies and their noteworthy falsettos.
On March 6, 2018, Human Nature will be performing at the iconic B.B. King Blues Club in the heart of Times Square in New York City.
Jukebox: The Ultimate Playlist is available on iTunes.
To learn more about their 2018 tour dates, check out the official Human Nature website.
