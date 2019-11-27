Australian vocal group Human Nature has finally gotten their duet. They were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame.
During the ARIA award ceremony, Human Nature (Toby Allen, Phil Burton, Andrew Tierney, and Michael Tierney) performed a medley of their songs, which included "Don't Say Goodbye," "He Don't Love You," "Dancing in the Street." and "Every Time You Cry," all of which were well-received, featuring their velvet vocals and smooth harmonies.
Their gracious acceptance speech may be seen in the video below.
This past September, as Digital Journal reported, Human Nature celebrated their 2000th career show in Las Vegas.
