During the ARIA award ceremony, Human Nature (Toby Allen, Phil Burton, Andrew Tierney, and Michael Tierney) performed a medley of their songs, which included "Don't Say Goodbye," "He Don't Love You," "Dancing in the Street." and "Every Time You Cry," all of which were well-received, featuring their velvet vocals and smooth harmonies.Their gracious acceptance speech may be seen in the video below.This past September, as Digital Journal reported , Human Nature celebrated their 2000th career show in Las Vegas.For more information on Human Nature , their music and their show dates, check out their Facebook page and their official homepage : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos sat down and chatted with Human Nature in August of 2019.