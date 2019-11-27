Email
article imageReview: Human Nature gets their due, inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Music
Australian vocal group Human Nature has finally gotten their duet. They were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame.
During the ARIA award ceremony, Human Nature (Toby Allen, Phil Burton, Andrew Tierney, and Michael Tierney) performed a medley of their songs, which included "Don't Say Goodbye," "He Don't Love You," "Dancing in the Street." and "Every Time You Cry," all of which were well-received, featuring their velvet vocals and smooth harmonies.
Their gracious acceptance speech may be seen in the video below.
This past September, as Digital Journal reported, Human Nature celebrated their 2000th career show in Las Vegas.
For more information on Human Nature, their music and their show dates, check out their Facebook page and their official homepage.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos sat down and chatted with Human Nature in August of 2019.
