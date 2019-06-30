Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On June 28, multifaceted entertainer Hugh Jackman headlined Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of "The Man. The Music. The Show." World Tour. He informed his fans that he hopes that they are not only "Wolverine fans," thus implying his popular X-Men character. "It will be a long night," he told them. Veteran songwriters joined Jackman on "This Is Me," which was well-received by all. He also nailed "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen and made it his own. The inclusion of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus made it that more powerful, especially since it coincided with World Pride weekend. The 50-year-old entertainer shared that he saw Dear Evan Hansen three times on Broadway. Jackman noted that he is at Madison Square Garden living out his dream as a nine-year-old, which earned him a tremendous response from the audience. Other noteworthy numbers were his medley of songs from Les Miserables, where he showcased his incredible range on such tunes as "Valjean's Soliloquy," the perennial standard "I Dreamed a Dream" and "One Day More." The second half of the show was just as remarkable as the first act. It began with a marvelous rendition of "Not the Boy Next Door" and he interacted with crowd on a mash-up of such songs as "Arthur's Theme," as well as a controlled version of Melissa Manchester's "Don't Cry Out Loud" and he paid a moving tribute to Olivia Newton-John with "I Honestly Love You," which was great to hear sung from a male perspective. "Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage" was a homage to the late Judy Garland. His voice was smooth as silk on such nostalgic songs as "Luck Be a Lady," "Singin' in the Rain" and "Steppin' Out With My Baby." Jackman's interpretation of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" was sheer bliss. The Verdict Overall, Hugh Jackman proved to be the "Greatest Showman" at the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden. He performed for well over 2.5 hours and he had the Big Apple audience with him every step of the way. Most importantly, Jackson emerged as a true song stylist. His live set garnered an A rating. An Australian heartthrob, Jackson kicked off his set with "The Greatest Show," where he instantly lured the crowd in his set, and it was followed by "Come Alive" and "Gaston" from Beauty and The Beast, who ironically enough, Jackman played in the Melbourne stage production of the iconic Disney film.He informed his fans that he hopes that they are not only "Wolverine fans," thus implying his popular X-Men character. "It will be a long night," he told them.Veteran songwriters joined Jackman on "This Is Me," which was well-received by all. He also nailed "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen and made it his own. The inclusion of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus made it that more powerful, especially since it coincided with World Pride weekend. The 50-year-old entertainer shared that he saw Dear Evan Hansen three times on Broadway.Jackman noted that he is at Madison Square Garden living out his dream as a nine-year-old, which earned him a tremendous response from the audience.Other noteworthy numbers were his medley of songs from Les Miserables, where he showcased his incredible range on such tunes as "Valjean's Soliloquy," the perennial standard "I Dreamed a Dream" and "One Day More."The second half of the show was just as remarkable as the first act. It began with a marvelous rendition of "Not the Boy Next Door" and he interacted with crowd on a mash-up of such songs as "Arthur's Theme," as well as a controlled version of Melissa Manchester's "Don't Cry Out Loud" and he paid a moving tribute to Olivia Newton-John with "I Honestly Love You," which was great to hear sung from a male perspective. "Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage" was a homage to the late Judy Garland.His voice was smooth as silk on such nostalgic songs as "Luck Be a Lady," "Singin' in the Rain" and "Steppin' Out With My Baby." Jackman's interpretation of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" was sheer bliss.Overall, Hugh Jackman proved to be the "Greatest Showman" at the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden. He performed for well over 2.5 hours and he had the Big Apple audience with him every step of the way. Most importantly, Jackson emerged as a true song stylist. His live set garnered an A rating. More about Hugh jackman, Madison square garden, New york, the greatest showman, Australian Hugh jackman Madison square garde... New york the greatest showman Australian