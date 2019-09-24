Email
Review: Hudson Valley release refreshing 'Baby Goodbye' country single

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Nashville female-fronted country band, Hudson Valley, released their latest single, the catchy and refreshing "Baby Goodbye."
Hudson Valley is made up of Sarah Worden on lead vocals, as well as Richie Owens, Andrew Kosek, and Matt Farinelli. "Baby Goodbye" is the opening track of their Seven EP, which was a commercial success. The EP debuted at No. 17 on the iTunes Country Album charts this past May.
In addition, the EP's lead single "Can't Have Nothin' Nice" received a favorable amount of airplay rotation on Radio Disney Country.
The country band has performed in such Nashville hot-spots as The Sutler Saloon, The Listening Room, 3rd and Lindsley, the Whiskey Jam and the iconic Bluebird Cafe.
"Baby Goodbye" is sheer bliss, and it will make fans and listeners clap along with them. It has a liberating vibe to it and it is available on such digital platforms as Apple Music and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Baby Goodbye" by Hudson Valley is a breath of fresh air. It garners an A rating. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come from them in the future. Their future in the contemporary country scene ought to be bright and promising.
To learn more about Hudson Valley and their new single "Baby Goodbye," check out their official Facebook page and their website.
