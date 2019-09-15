Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Hozier charms on "Take Me to Church," with a special Offshore Live performance, as he celebrates a special milestone with his smash single.
With this special performance, Hozier is celebrating the sixth anniversary of the song's release. For fans and listeners that enjoyed the original recording, this new version is refreshing and elevates it to a higher level. It allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine, and the arrangement is neat and impressive, coupled with a stirring vibe.
The VerdictHozier proves that he is one of the best vocalists out there in the contemporary music scene. For anybody who has any doubts, all they need to see is the Offshore Live performance of "Take Me To Church" and they will be blown away. He is all heart and soul on this Offshore Live performance.
One can only thank Hozier for taking them to church: the church of music, blues rock, and soul. This marvelous rendition of "Take Me to Church" garners an A rating.
