On July 12, Howie D of the Backstreet Boys released his highly-anticipated family album "Which One Am I?" and it is terrific.
The collection opens with the nonchalant title cut "Which One Am I?" and it is followed by "Back in the Day," which has a neat groove to it. He picks up the pace with the mid-tempo and sultry "Monsters in My Head," and he showcases his mellow voice on the ballad "Shy," which has a retro vibe to it.
Equally impressive is "Worry," featuring his velvet vocals, as well as the crisp and crystalline "Pollyanna's Shadow." "School Bell Tango" is witty and a great deal of fun. "No Hablo Español" is autobiographical for Howie D, and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners.
The ballad "The Me I'm Meant to Be" is this journalist's personal favorite tune on the album, where Howie D is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his vulnerability is the listener's reward. It closes with the sassy "Back in the Day Reprise" and on a fitting note with his distinct version of "Lean on Me."
Which One Am I? is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Howie D of the Backstreet Boys has released a delightful new family solo album, Which One Am I? It is evident that this musical effort was a labor of love and it is highly recommended for the entire family. It is a warm and heartfelt CD, and there is something in it for everybody. It garners five out of five stars.
