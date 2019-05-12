Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Music On May 10, Howie D of the Backstreet Boys released his new music video for "No Hablo Español." Digital Journal has the scoop. Jimmie Roberts served as the director of the music video, and it was subsequently produced by Nikki Willson. In the video, Howie D accompanies himself on electric guitar, and melodically, it has a nonchalant, mellow vibe. His young son, James, who is his spitting image, plays the younger version of himself. Howie D and family Nicole Hensley The Verdict With this single, Howie D honors his rich ethnic heritage (Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Irish), growing up in Florida. Many fans and listeners can relate to its theme. If this song is any indication of how Which One Am I? is going to sound like, then his listeners and fans (Backstreet Boys fans and solo fans) are in for a treat. "No Hablo Español" earns two giant thumbs up. "No Hablo Español" by Howie D is available on To learn more about "No Hablo Español" is the lead single off his breakthrough family album, Which One Am I?, which will be released on July 12. The song has a sweet message to it, and Howie D's rich vocals are smooth as silk.Jimmie Roberts served as the director of the music video, and it was subsequently produced by Nikki Willson. In the video, Howie D accompanies himself on electric guitar, and melodically, it has a nonchalant, mellow vibe. His young son, James, who is his spitting image, plays the younger version of himself.With this single, Howie D honors his rich ethnic heritage (Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Irish), growing up in Florida. Many fans and listeners can relate to its theme. If this song is any indication of how Which One Am I? is going to sound like, then his listeners and fans (Backstreet Boys fans and solo fans) are in for a treat. "No Hablo Español" earns two giant thumbs up."No Hablo Español" by Howie D is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about Howie D and "No Hablo Español," check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Howie D, Backstreet boys, No Hablo Espaol, Family, Single Howie D Backstreet boys No Hablo Espaol Family Single