On November 27, country duo High Valley and country star Walker Hayes performed at The Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale on Long Island.

Both musical acts took turns alternating on The Nutty Irishman stage. Brad and Curtis Rempel entertained with their smash hits "Make You Mine," where they played acoustic guitar and mandolin respectively, as everybody sang along with them. Curtis was video recording the crowd singing their song throughout this performance on his iPhone.

Equally fun was High Valley's "She's With Me," which featured their velvet vocals.

Walker Hayes acknowledged that his Top 10 hit "You Broke Up With Me" is about "breaking up with a record label" nine years ago. "Every musician that you are watching has a miraculous story," he admitted. "It is miraculous that we are up here singing for you guys. There are so many musicians and not enough stages. All of us have gotten lucky to be here."

Fortunately, for Hayes, three years ago, "You Broke Up With Me" became a hit, and all the people that had ditched him wanted to work with him again. "I was like 'hey, you broke up with this'," Hayes explained, and he delivered a smooth rendition of "You Broke Up With Me."

"Thank you guys for loving the song," Hayes said, effusively. Equally impressive were Hayes' performances of "Beautiful," and his latest country single "90's Country," as well as "Dollar Store" and "Halloween," both of which were cuts from his Boom album. Hayes proved that "90's Country" deserves to become his next smash country single.

The Verdict

Overall, High Valley and Walker Hayes were delightful at The Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale with their catchy tunes. Despite being a Tuesday night, the turnout at The Nutty Irishman venue was great, and they had the audience with them every step of the way. Well done guys.