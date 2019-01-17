Email
Review: Heart rocks on live video of 'Crazy On You' with Dave Navarro

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On January 16, rock group Heart's live video of "Crazy On You" featuring Dave Navarro from "Live in Atlantic City" was released.
Their live studio album will be available on January 25 via earMUSIC. It is available for pre-order on iTunes.
In this soaring live video, Ann Wilson belts out the rock classic "Crazy On You," coupled with Nancy Wilson's unparalleled prowess on acoustic guitar. The inclusion of Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction on electric guitar is an added bonus, thus making it even more compelling.
This upcoming Live in Atlantic City album is a must for any fans of Heart or rock and roll music. They will not be disappointed.
The Verdict
Overall, Heart's vocals on "Crazy On You" are so powerful, and the quality is top-notch. One can always count on earMUSIC to deliver quality music to their listening audience.
This live "Crazy On You" video is a substantial indication that their fans and listeners are in for a real treat come January 25 when Live in Atlantic City is released. It garners an A rating.
