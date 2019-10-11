British singer-songwriter Harry Styles (formerly of One Direction) soars on his new single and music video for "Lights Up."
This marks Harry Styles' first release of new music in over two years. The single was produced by Tyler Johnson with additional production by Kid Harpoon (Tom Hull). Johnson and Harpoon co-penned the track with Styles.
He released a steamy music video for the song, which was filmed in Mexico that will resonate well with his female listeners.
"What do you mean? I'm sorry by the way, I'm never coming back down," Styles sings in the opening verse, instantly luring his listening audience in this tune.
"Lights Up" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Harry Styles allows his rich, velvet voice to shine on this single. His crisp vocals are smooth as silk. The British singer-songwriter is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in this track. "Lights Up" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Harry Styles and his new single "Lights Up," check out his official website and his Facebook page.