article imageReview: Harry Styles releases refreshing 'Watermelon Sugar' song Special

By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Music
On November 15, British singer-songwriter Harry Styles released his new song "Watermelon Sugar" via Erskine Records and Columbia Records.
The song is mid-tempo, refreshing and radio-friendly. Styles is able to give his fans and listeners a sweet taste of what to expect from his forthcoming studio offering, the highly-anticipated Fine Line, which will be released worldwide on December 13.
"Watermelon Sugar" is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.
On July 7 and 8, 2020, Styles will be performing at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City, as part of his "Love On Tour."
The Verdict
In summation, Harry Styles' new song "Watermelon Sugar" garners two thumbs up. Well done. Hopefully, this is a harbinger that his new studio album, Fine Line, will be promising as well.
To learn more about Harry Styles and his tour dates, check out his official website.
Read More: "Lights Up" by Harry Styles also earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
