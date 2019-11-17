The song is mid-tempo, refreshing and radio-friendly. Styles is able to give his fans and listeners a sweet taste of what to expect from his forthcoming studio offering, the highly-anticipated Fine Line
, which will be released worldwide on December 13.
On July 7 and 8, 2020, Styles
will be performing at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City, as part of his "Love On Tour."
The Verdict
In summation, Harry Styles' new song "Watermelon Sugar" garners two thumbs up. Well done. Hopefully, this is a harbinger that his new studio album, Fine Line
, will be promising as well.
