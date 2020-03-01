Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music British singer-songwriter Harry Styles (One Direction fame) released his new music video for "Falling," which is a true work of musical art. Styles is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in this compelling and visually-striking music video, which was directed by Dave Meyers. It is one of the greatest music videos of his carer. He allows his crisp, resonant voice to shine on this piano-laden ballad, where the lyrics are poetic in nature. One can hear his heart on this tune. He is dressed in a half-shirt half-dress as the room gets filled up with water. This video is rich in symbolism, and it will definitely strike a chord with his listeners and fans. He deserves to be commended for his brevity and creativity. The music video for "Falling" garners an A rating. This past week, Styles delivered a glorious, powerhouse rendition at the 2020 Brit Awards, which was sheer bliss. "Falling" is available on To learn more about "Falling" is a track from Styles ' critically-acclaimed studio album Fine Line, which was released via Erskine Records/Columbia Records.Styles is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in this compelling and visually-striking music video, which was directed by Dave Meyers. It is one of the greatest music videos of his carer. He allows his crisp, resonant voice to shine on this piano-laden ballad, where the lyrics are poetic in nature. One can hear his heart on this tune. He is dressed in a half-shirt half-dress as the room gets filled up with water.This video is rich in symbolism, and it will definitely strike a chord with his listeners and fans. He deserves to be commended for his brevity and creativity. The music video for "Falling" garners an A rating.This past week, Styles delivered a glorious, powerhouse rendition at the 2020 Brit Awards, which was sheer bliss."Falling" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Harry Styles and his music, check out his official website More about Harry styles, Falling, Music, Video More news from Harry styles Falling Music Video