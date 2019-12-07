Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music On December 6, British singer-songwriter Harry Styles (One Direction fame) released his new single "Adore You" via Erskine Records/ Columbia Records. Dave Meyers did a solid job directing the song's music video, which feels like a short eight-minute film. Particularly impressive about this video clip is that it is set on the mythical Isle of Eroda. It is evident that Styles is constantly keeping his music fresh and unique, and that works well in his favor. "Adore You" is available on The Verdict Overall, Judging from the three songs ("Lights Up," "Watermelon Sugar" and now, "Adore You") that were already released from Fine Line, the album already sounds very promising. To learn more about Harry Styles and his music, check out his "Adore You" is a track that is featured on his highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album, Fine Line, which will be released worldwide on December 13. The song is mid-tempo and catchy, and it features Styles ' smooth, velvet vocals. One can hear Styles's heart on this song.Dave Meyers did a solid job directing the song's music video, which feels like a short eight-minute film. Particularly impressive about this video clip is that it is set on the mythical Isle of Eroda. It is evident that Styles is constantly keeping his music fresh and unique, and that works well in his favor."Adore You" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Harry Styles delights on his superb new music video for his single "Adore You." It is well-crafted and visually striking. Both the song ("Adore You") and its music video earn two giant thumbs up.Judging from the three songs ("Lights Up," "Watermelon Sugar" and now, "Adore You") that were already released from Fine Line, the album already sounds very promising.To learn more about Harry Styles and his music, check out his official website More about Harry styles, Adore You, One direction, Single, Music Harry styles Adore You One direction Single Music Video