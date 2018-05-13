Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Harber releases uplifting electronic single 'Summer You' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On May 11, DJ and producer Harber has released his new summer electronic single "Summer You" via the independent label, 450 Music.
The song has a laid-back, carefree vibe to it, which will resonate well with his fans and music listeners. "Summer You" would be fitting for nightclubs during the summer season (all over the world, especially Europe), as well as on the radio airwaves. The vocals on the song are crisp and rumbling, coupled with a tropical ambiance and memorable synths.
"Summer You" is available on Spotify, and on iTunes.
Throughout his career in the electronic music scene, Harber was one of first artists to remix "Stacy's Mom" by Fountains of Wayne. Ever since, the producer released a trap remix of "Sick Boy" by The Chainsmokers. He also did a remix of "I Wanna Know" by NOTD and Bea Miller. Born Harry Berman, the musician is a native of the East Coast, who grew up on the music of Eminem, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Blink-182. In electronic music, he was inspired by such musical acts as Diplo, Skrillex, and The Chainsmokers.
The Verdict
Overall, Harber's "Summer You" is uplifting and infectious, and the song's production is solid. "Summer You" deserves more than just a passing glance. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about DJ and electronic producer Harber and "Summer You," check out his official website, and Facebook page.
More about HARBER, DJ, Producer, Summer, summer you
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Harber releases uplifting electronic single 'Summer You' Special
There's a light at the end of Elon Musk's tunnel: free rides
NAFTA talks break for the weekend with no agreement as yet
Grandfather planned Australia family murder-suicide: father
Op-Ed: Trump admin plans US AI economic dominance? Guess again.
As price comes down, risk goes up for Everest 'trophy hunters'
Another Tesla sedan slams into truck stopped at red light
On eve of Israel embassy move, US says 'hard at work' on peace
US wants to work with Europeans on new Iran deal: Pompeo
Israel clucks with pride after Eurovision victory