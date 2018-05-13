Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On May 11, DJ and producer Harber has released his new summer electronic single "Summer You" via the independent label, 450 Music. "Summer You" is available on Throughout his career in the electronic music scene, Harber was one of first artists to remix "Stacy's Mom" by Fountains of Wayne. Ever since, the producer released a trap remix of "Sick Boy" by The Chainsmokers. He also did a remix of "I Wanna Know" by NOTD and Bea Miller. Born Harry Berman, the musician is a native of the East Coast, who grew up on the music of Eminem, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Blink-182. In electronic music, he was inspired by such musical acts as Diplo, Skrillex, and The Chainsmokers. The Verdict Overall, Harber's "Summer You" is uplifting and infectious, and the song's production is solid. "Summer You" deserves more than just a passing glance. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about DJ and electronic producer Harber and "Summer You," check out his The song has a laid-back, carefree vibe to it, which will resonate well with his fans and music listeners. "Summer You" would be fitting for nightclubs during the summer season (all over the world, especially Europe), as well as on the radio airwaves. The vocals on the song are crisp and rumbling, coupled with a tropical ambiance and memorable synths."Summer You" is available on Spotify , and on iTunes Throughout his career in the electronic music scene, Harber was one of first artists to remix "Stacy's Mom" by Fountains of Wayne. Ever since, the producer released a trap remix of "Sick Boy" by The Chainsmokers. He also did a remix of "I Wanna Know" by NOTD and Bea Miller. Born Harry Berman, the musician is a native of the East Coast, who grew up on the music of Eminem, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Blink-182. In electronic music, he was inspired by such musical acts as Diplo, Skrillex, and The Chainsmokers.Overall, Harber's "Summer You" is uplifting and infectious, and the song's production is solid. "Summer You" deserves more than just a passing glance. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about DJ and electronic producer Harber and "Summer You," check out his official website , and Facebook page More about HARBER, DJ, Producer, Summer, summer you HARBER DJ Producer Summer summer you