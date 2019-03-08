Particularly impressive about the song is that it fuses elements of electronic music, pop, as well as reggae. Panterra's vocals on this track are reminiscent of Bebe Rexha
, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
. Its hooks and drop are both catchy and melodic; moreover, the song has a nonchalant and liberating vibe to it.
The Verdict
Overall, Harber and Lexy Panterra rock on their bold new collaboration "More Than You." Fans that enjoyed Harber's "Summer You
" and "Me and My Friends
" will certainly love "More Than You," especially since it showcases his wide range as a recording artist. "More Than You" garners an A- rating. Well done.
.