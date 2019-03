Particularly impressive about the song is that it fuses elements of electronic music, pop, as well as reggae. Panterra's vocals on this track are reminiscent of Bebe Rexha , and that ought to be taken as a compliment."More Than You" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . Its hooks and drop are both catchy and melodic; moreover, the song has a nonchalant and liberating vibe to it.Overall, Harber and Lexy Panterra rock on their bold new collaboration "More Than You." Fans that enjoyed Harber's " Summer You " and " Me and My Friends " will certainly love "More Than You," especially since it showcases his wide range as a recording artist. "More Than You" garners an A- rating. Well done.To learn more about Lexy Panterra follow her on Instagram For more information on emerging electronic producer and DJ Harber and his music, check out his Facebook page and his website