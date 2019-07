"Rock Stars" was co-written by Sebastian , Blue Foley, and Randall Clay and is available digitally. This new single is featured on her forthcoming studio album. The song is edgy, sexy and soulful.Her vocals on "Rock Stars" are smooth, spitfire and crystalline. It is worth more than just a passing glance.She continues to tour with country queen Miranda Lambert when she isn't writing songs with other songwriters.Overall, Gwen Sebastian charms on her new single "Rock Stars." It garners an A rating."Rock Stars" is available on iTunes and on Spotify For more information on Gwen Sebastian , check out her official website and her Facebook page