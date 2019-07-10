"Rock Stars" was co-written by Sebastian
, Blue Foley, and Randall Clay and is available digitally. This new single is featured on her forthcoming studio album. The song is edgy, sexy and soulful.
Her vocals on "Rock Stars" are smooth, spitfire and crystalline. It is worth more than just a passing glance.
She continues to tour with country queen Miranda Lambert
when she isn't writing songs with other songwriters.
The Verdict
Overall, Gwen Sebastian
charms on her new single "Rock Stars." It garners an A rating.
"Rock Stars" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
For more information on Gwen Sebastian
, check out her official website
and her Facebook page
.