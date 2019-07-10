Email
article imageReview: Gwen Sebastian releases sultry and catchy single 'Rock Stars' Special

By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Music
Rising country artist Gwen Sebastian released her sultry new single "Rock Stars" via Flying Island Entertainment on June 28.
"Rock Stars" was co-written by Sebastian, Blue Foley, and Randall Clay and is available digitally. This new single is featured on her forthcoming studio album. The song is edgy, sexy and soulful.
Her vocals on "Rock Stars" are smooth, spitfire and crystalline. It is worth more than just a passing glance.
She continues to tour with country queen Miranda Lambert when she isn't writing songs with other songwriters.
The Verdict
Overall, Gwen Sebastian charms on her new single "Rock Stars." It garners an A rating.
"Rock Stars" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
For more information on Gwen Sebastian, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
