By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
Nashville singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters has released her new song "Wichita," which is from her upcoming album "Dancing With The Beast."
"Wichita" is available for streaming on Wide Open Country. It is more upbeat than her previous song "Arguing With Ghosts," and it tells the story of a young woman that is "backed against a wall, and she fights back to protect her loved one."
Her CD, Dancing With The Beast, which comes out on May 18, is available for pre-order on iTunes.
The Verdict
"Wichita" showcases Gretchen Peters' storytelling ability like no other. The song is haunting and expressive at the same time. She is able to paint a vivid pictures in the minds of her listeners thanks to its compelling lyrics. "Wichita" garners two giant thumbs up. Well done.
For more information on Country Music Association (CMA) award-winning singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters and her new music, check out her official homepage.
Read More: Gretchen Peters chatted with Digital Journal about her forthcoming studio album, Dancing With The Beast, as well as the digital transformation of the music industry.
