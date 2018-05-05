"Wichita" is available for streaming on Wide Open Country
. It is more upbeat than her previous song "Arguing With Ghosts
," and it tells the story of a young woman that is "backed against a wall, and she fights back to protect her loved one."
Her CD, Dancing With The Beast
, which comes out on May 18, is available for pre-order on iTunes
.
The Verdict
"Wichita" showcases Gretchen Peters' storytelling ability like no other. The song is haunting and expressive at the same time. She is able to paint a vivid pictures in the minds of her listeners thanks to its compelling lyrics. "Wichita" garners two giant thumbs up. Well done.
For more information on Country Music Association (CMA) award-winning singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters and her new music, check out her official homepage
.
