article imageReview: Gretchen Peters charms on 'The Night You Wrote That Song' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On February 21, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters released her new song "The Night You Wrote That Song," which was penned by the late but great Mickey Newbury.
It is the title track of her forthcoming studio album, The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs of Mickey Newbury, which will be released on May 15 via Scarlet Letter Records. It is available for pre-order on Apple Music and on Amazon Music.
The song features her rich, crystalline voice and it has a stirring and retro vibe to it. Peters (who wrote Martina McBride's signature song "Independence Day") knocks "The Night You Wrote That Song" out of the ballpark.
The Verdict
Judging from this song, Gretchen Peters' upcoming CD The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs of Mickey Newbury should be bright and promising. It proves that Gretchen Peters is one tremendous storyteller and this song garners an A rating.
To learn more about acclaimed singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gretchen Peters back in April of 2018.
