Acclaimed rock group Greta Van Fleet released their amazing studio album "The Battle at Garden's Gate" on April 16.

It opens with "Heat Above," which instantly lures fans and listeners in this impressive collection of musical work, and it is followed by the mid-tempo "My Way, Soon," as well as the stirring "Broken Bells."

Other noteworthy tunes include the upbeat "Caravel," featuring Josh Kiszka's piercing growl, the expressive "Tears of Rain," and "Light My Love." Equally impressive is "Age of Machine," which is accompanied by a remarkable music video.

After "The Barbarians," it closes with the spitfire "Trip the Light Fantastic," and it closes on a fitting note with the lengthy yet edgy "The Weight of Dreams," which features some intricate guitar work.

The Battle at Garden's Gate is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Aside from lead singer Josh Kiszka, Greta Van Fleet is comprised of Jake Kiszka on guitar, Sam Kiszka on the bass, and Danny Wagner on the drums.

The Verdict

Overall, Greta Van Fleet's new album The Battle at Garden's Gate is all rock, heart, and soul, where they are able to take their listening audience on a musical journey thanks to their strong storytelling abilities. It has a retro vibe to it, which is a breath of fresh air.

Josh Kiszka's powerful and resonant voice is a true force of nature. This LP deserves to be nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album" (and win) at a future ceremony. There is nobody else like Greta Van Fleet on the radio airwaves these days. The Battle at Garden's Gate garners an A rating. Well done.

Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Josh Kiszka about their The Battle at Garden's Gate album.